‘Strike For Black Lives’ Rally Held At Darien Service Plaza

By 56 minutes ago
  • Courtesy of 32BJ SEIU

Advocates are calling on Congress to pass a bill to provide service industry workers with COVID-19-related benefits.

Members of the union that represents the state’s service workers rallied outside a travel plaza on Interstate 95 in Darien in Connecticut.

A woman named Jocelyn, speaking through a translator, said she worked at a McDonald’s in a travel plaza for a year and a half.

“We have many coworkers that got infected by COVID-19 and they didn’t care. And that’s why we are here today, looking at justice for all.”

The HEROES Act would provide service industry workers with hazard pay, protective equipment and layoff protection.

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal, who attended the rally, said he’d call on Republican leaders in the Senate to pass the bill.

“I will not rest until we have the HEROES bill…and with personal protective equipment…and with fair hours,” said Blumenthal, who spoke with a Spanish translator.

The rally was part of a nationwide “Strike for Black Lives” event.

Tags: 
Strike for Black Lives
Coronavirus
PPE
Connecticut Unions
Darien

Related Content

Connecticut Service Plaza Workers Call For Coronavirus Protections

By Apr 2, 2020
Wong Maye-E / AP

Food service workers at Connecticut’s travel plazas say their employers aren’t protecting them from COVID-19 and in turn, they’re putting residents in danger.

Fast Food Employees Walk Off The Job In Darien

By Sabrina Garone Jun 25, 2020
Courtesy of 32BJ SEIU / Twitter

Fast food workers at the I-95 service plaza in Darien, Connecticut, walked off the job this morning. They say they have faced systematic mistreatment while working through the COVID-19 pandemic.