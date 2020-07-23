Steve Kirk's Soundtrack For 'Bartlow's Dread Machine' Revisits 1907

By 1 hour ago

Bartlow's Dread Machine screenshot
Credit steampowered.com

What if the very first "video game" was actually invented in 1907? That's the premise of Bartlow's Dread Machine, created by Beep Games and Tribetoy. Teddy Roosevelt has been kidnapped, and it's the player's mission to rescue him. Composer Steve Kirk says his inspiration for the rollicking soundtrack was a suprising combination of Ravel, Schubert and John Philip Sousa!

The studio behind the game even keeps their website true to the time, with "authentic" reviews from 1907 newspapers.

Steve says his biggest challenge with the soundtrack was sticking to the conventions of the period, which meant no use of synths, electric guitars or any other instruments that weren't around in 1907. Instead, he put together an ensemble that included accoustic drums, violins, winds and a banjo.

Bartlow's Dread Machine is playable now through Steam's Early Access, and is expected to be released for other platforms later this year. 

Steve says a soundtrack release is also in the works. 

Music used in this episode is from unreleased soundtrack cues used with permission from Steve Kirk. 

Subscribe to Music Respawn in Apple Podcasts and Spotify!

Thanks to Dick Roberts for production assistance and Emily Morganti, Beep Games PR

Tags: 
Music Respawn
Kate Remington
Steve Kirk
Bartlow's Dread Machine
Beep Games
Tribetoy
Video Game Music
interview

Related Content

Jeff Ball Reimagines The Classics In 'Timespinner'

By Oct 25, 2018

Timespinner, from Lunar Ray Studios, is a loving tribute to those classic games like Castlevania and Metroid, reimagined for modern players and computers. Jeff Ball created a gorgeous soundtrack that's also a tribute to those earlier composers including Nobuo Uematsu.

Mark Benis' Music Amplifies The Mystery In 'Lamplight City'

By Oct 11, 2018
grundislavgames.com

New Bretagne, the setting for the Victorian detective adventure Lamplight City, has menace and mystery lurking around every corner. Composer Mark Benis says it's that atmosphere and the divese characters, including Detective Miles Fordham, that provided the inspiration for his subtle soundtrack.

Peter McConnell's 1928 Banjo Gives 'Plants Vs. Zombies' A 'Down Home' Vibe

By May 7, 2020
ea.com/popcap

Award-winning composer Peter McConnell is no stranger to the world of Plants vs. Zombies. Battle for Neighborville is his third soundtrack for the series. He's also no stranger to the banjo! He's been playing since he was 13, but when he spied a gorgeous 1928 Gibson five-string in a music store he regularly haunts, he knew it would be perfect for the Cheese Mines levels in the game.