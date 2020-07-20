State's Attorney: Waterbury Police Officer Justified In Use Of Deadly Force

A Connecticut state’s attorney has determined the use of deadly force by a Waterbury police officer in January was justified.

Officer Ronald Tompkins shot 57-year-old Edward Gendron during a well-being check. Police say Gendron had a gun. and the officer fired the fatal shots during a struggle. Tompkins was not wearing a body camera.

New Britain State’s Attorney Brian Preleski released his report exonerating Tompkins on Monday.

“That does not mean that everything about this incident went well. It does not mean that things couldn’t have been done better, and of course it doesn’t mean that this is anything but a terrible tragedy for Mr. Gendron’s loved ones.”

Police say Gendron was disabled and facing eviction from his apartment causing him emotional distress.

Preleski says a statewide policy on the use of police body and dashboard cameras and improved mental health resources for people facing eviction might have prevented this shooting.