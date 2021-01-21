A Statement From The WSHU General Manager

Dear Staff, Friends, Colleagues and Partners,

As we continue to live through history, I take this moment to share some thoughts and mark this moment with you to articulate our shared responsibility in moving our country forward.

Today, I double down on hope, embrace future possibilities and look forward to working hard to repair and heal the country.

We have an important role in the months and years ahead. We are well positioned as a public radio station embedded in a university setting to fully embrace our educational and truth-telling mission. Our personal work at WSHU, with our colleagues in public radio, will be to continue our commitment in reporting the truth, and underscore that facts matter. We must not let alternative facts, perpetuated by some, to divide us and weaken our democracy.

We will work hard to explain the science of the vaccine and bring forth stories that affect all our neighbors. We will share the progress of the next 100 days of our new president. We will continue to hold all our elected leaders accountable and report on news that matters. Our work of diversity and inclusion within in our station and in our programming will continue. And, we will continue to bring you the beauty, joy and refuge of classical music. We need the arts more than ever.

I am hopeful today and look forward to the work and healing that lies ahead.

It is an honor to work with you and for you.

Onward!

Rima Dael

General Manager, WSHU