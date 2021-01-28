State Comptroller: 6 Long Island School Districts Face Financial Risk

New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli says six Long Island school districts face some degree of financial risk.

Data shows that the Hempstead and Wantagh districts are in moderate fiscal stress. These school districts are assigned state financial monitors.

Four other districts — Elmont, Mattituck-Cutchogue, New Suffolk and Wyandanch — were characterized as "susceptible" to fiscal stress, a milder rating.

DiNapoli said he urges school district leaders to “closely monitor their financial conditions” as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to disrupt school district operations and finances.