State And Local Aid A Priority For Schumer As Incoming Senate Majority Leader

U.S. Senator Charles Schumer of New York said he will prioritize a COVID-19 state and local aid package as incoming Senate Majority Leader.

Schumer and fellow Senator Kirsten Gillibrand of New York co-sponsored a bill last year to help municipalities pay for essential services — like firefighters and garbage collection — and recoup lost income during the pandemic.

“Trash has to be collected. We need the fire department. We need our kids to get an education. All of these jobs are vital, and they’re in increasing jeopardy as the economic effects of the pandemic squeeze state and local governments dry," Schumer said.

But the bill didn’t come up for a vote in the Republican-controlled Senate. Schumer blamed outgoing Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

“It’s absolutely ridiculous that state and local aid isn’t a more bipartisan issue in D.C. when there’s an outcry from governors, mayors, party officials from both parties, from all around,” he said.

Schumer and Gillibrand said they’ll reintroduce the bill under the new Democratic-controlled Senate. And Gillibrand said the Senate will try to pass a third large COVID-19 relief package within the first weeks of the Biden administration.