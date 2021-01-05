Stamford Police Internal Investigation Clearing Officers Sparks Dispute

Stamford Police Chief Tim Shaw has endorsed the findings of the department’s Internal Affairs Division that officers did not use undue force during a dispute with protesters in an August demonstration.

In remarks made to the Stamford Police Commission, Shaw said officers used necessary force during the confrontation with protesters on August 8.

A local activist group Justice for Steven Barrier held a demonstration against police brutality following the death of Barrier, a Black man who died in Stamford police custody in late 2019.

Video footage of the incident show several physical confrontations between demonstrators and officers, including officers shoving protesters, and protesters grabbing at police officers.

The altercations resulted in injuries to officers and protesters, including nine officers who sought care at Stamford Hospital.

Police commission chairman said comments on the internal affairs report will be released in the next month.

Activists said the police are trying to create a false narrative of the event.