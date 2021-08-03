Stamford Land Use Case To Be Heard By Conn. Supreme Court

The Connecticut Supreme Court will hear two lawsuits against Stamford’s Board of Representatives this fall regarding the use of land in the city. That’s after the board halted construction on a potential gym and parcel in the South End of the city.

Residents led petitions against developers that said the developments would ruin the nature of the neighborhoods. The board agreed.

The developers argued that the Board of Representatives did not have the authority to acknowledge and act on those petitions.

The state's Supreme Court will hear arguments in their next session which starts Sept. 7 and runs until Sept. 17.