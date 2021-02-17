Stamford Condo Board Votes To Remove Trump's Name From Building

A Stamford, Connecticut, high-rise condominium has removed former President Donald Trump’s name from its branding.

The Trump Parc Stamford erased Trump’s name from its front facade this week after its condo board voted unanimously to change the name.

A resident told Hearst Connecticut Media that 75% of residents wanted Trump’s name gone after a violent mob of his supporters attempted an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in January.

Residents have fought for the name change since even before Trump was elected president. Trump is still legally part of the tower’s name, but the condo board has created a committee to choose a new name.