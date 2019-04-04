Special Olympics Gets Cut 25 Percent In NYS Budget

New York lawmakers approved cuts to the Special Olympics one week after they criticized the Trump administration for its proposal to do the same.

The state budget reduces funding for the Special Olympics to $150,000. That’s $50,000 less than what New York provided last year.

Governor Andrew Cuomo and Democratic state lawmakers were some of the first to sound the alarm when U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos proposed to eliminate nearly $18 million in funding for the Special Olympics last week. President Trump reversed the proposal and said funding would be restored.

The state money helps fund the organization’s school inclusiveness programs.

The president of Special Olympics New York urges lawmakers to increase the allocation to help grow the program, but is thankful for the funding.