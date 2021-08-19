Southeastern Connecticut Officials Push Lamont For Mask Mandate

A group of elected officials from southeastern Connecticut have called on Governor Ned Lamont to issue a statewide mandate requiring that masks be worn indoors.

The Southeastern Connecticut Council of Governments sent Lamont a letter this week in response to increased COVID-19 infections due to the contagious delta variant.

The letter includes support from the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes, the U.S. Navy's submarine base, the Coast Guard Academy and the region's three health districts.

Lamont has been opposed to a statewide mandate. He said local governments and businesses should make those decisions.