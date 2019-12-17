Southampton Seeks Federal Help For Severe Flooding

Southampton Town officials on eastern Long Island want emergency assistance from the federal government to help fix Dune Road. It was shut down after a high tide breached a manmade sand berm again this weekend.

The barrier island saw severe erosion in the last 30 days after multiple storms.

Town and county officials have dredged sand to reinforce the sand berm, but the sand is being washed away quickly.

Congressman Lee Zeldin and Senator Chuck Schumer of New York have called for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to use emergency powers to rebuild the beach. But the process would take months.

Southampton Town officials say they will need help to get through expected winter storms.