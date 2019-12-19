Southampton Approves Plan To Save Beachfront Condos From Collapse

The town of Southampton has approved a shoreline protection project to keep a condominium from collapsing into the beach. Critics say the plan will just make beach erosion worse for neighbors.

The town voted to allow the building to install textile sandcubes for six months with a possible three-month extension.

Officials with Round Dune condominiums in East Quogue say their building would not survive the winter without the protection.

They say they need time until the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers begins its Fire Island to Montauk Point beach nourishment project.

Critics of the sandcubes say it will just make beach erosion worse in neighboring areas and that relying on sand being pumped to rebuild the beach is unsustainable in the long run.