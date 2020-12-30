Some Winter High School Sports Set To Begin On Monday

On Long Island, public high school winter sports that are “low and moderate” risk are scheduled to begin on Monday.

Boys and girls bowling, boys swimming, boys and girls fencing, girls gymnastics and boy and girls winter track are all allowed to begin practicing this Monday, under state guidelines.

Catholic Schools began practice on December 7.

High-risk winter sports like boys and girls basketball, wrestling and cheerleading remain indefinitely postponed until Governor Cuomo issues guidelines for those sports to resume.

Long Island’s public schools have not had any competition since March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Competition will begin on or about January 12. No spectators will be allowed at winter events in either Nassau or Suffolk.