Some New York Schools May Reopen In The Fall

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says parts of the state that are in Phase Four will be allowed to reopen in September. State education officials released today a framework for how schools will do that.

Cuomo says regions in Phase Four can reopen schools if the daily infection rate remains below 5%. If it exceeds 9%, schools would have to close again.

“We are not going to use our children as the litmus test. We are not going to put our children in a place where they are going to be endangered.”

Interim Commissioner of Education Shannon Tahoe says “one-size does not fit all” when it comes to how schools will reopen. She says massive disparities in school budgets, and access to safety equipment and broadband challenge districts statewide.

“Teachers are going to need help, and so this is a time when we really need to look at those flexibilities in where we can use those during this crisis.”

Roger Tilles, Long Island’s representative on the state Board of Regents, says all students and teachers should have an equitable experience.

“How can we have valid 3-8 testing if some students are doing packet deliveries and other students are doing very substantial face-to-face work?”

The Board of Regents will ask the state Legislature and the governor to make it more flexible for schools to borrow money and use reserve funds to purchase supplies and retain teachers.

Each of New York’s 700 school districts are expected to submit individual plans for in-person, distance and hybrid learning by July 31.