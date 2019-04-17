Sin Taxes

By Editor 1 hour ago
  • Shop owner Prem Singh holds several soft drinks in front of a drink cooler in his convenience store.
    Shop owner Prem Singh holds several soft drinks in front of a drink cooler in his convenience store.
    Elaine Thompson / AP

There is great debate in Connecticut and New York about the legalization, decriminalization and sale of recreational marijuana. Lawmakers expect large revenues from retail pot, but is it moral for the government to make money off it? What about other vices that lawmakers are pushing for, like additional casinos, not to mention more taxes on everything from e-cigarettes to sugary drinks? Our guests:

Tags: 
The Full Story