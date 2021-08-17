The Simple Steps You Can Take Right Now To Help Afghan Refugees

In the days after Taliban forces took control of Afghanistan's capital city of Kabul, thousands have attempted to flee the country.

United Nations groups have warned of a humanitarian catastrophe. Women's rights groups, in particular, are uncertain of what Taliban rule will mean for the future of women and girls.

Pentagon officials said the U.S. evacuated around 700 passengers through Kabul's airport overnight, including 165 Americans, Afghan visa holders, and others. Officials have set a goal of evacuating 9,000 people per day, weather permitting.

Afghans who are arriving in the United States will be coming to the Washington, D.C., area, Houston and Fort Worth Texas and Seattle and Tacoma, Wash.

Here's how you can help them, and organizations on the ground in Afghanistan.