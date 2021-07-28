Simone Biles Withdraws From The Individual All-Around Final At Tokyo Olympics

U.S. superstar gymnast Simone Biles will not compete in the individual all-around gymnastics final at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.

"After further medical evaluation, Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final individual all-around competition," USA Gymnastics said in a statement. "We wholeheartedly support Simone's decision and applaud her bravery in prioritizing her well-being. Her courage shows, yet again, why she is a role model for so many."

USA Gymnastics said it will continue to evaluate Biles every day to determine whether she'll take part in the individual event finals. She qualified in all four of the apparatuses.

Jade Carey, who came to Tokyo as an event specialist, will take Biles' place in the all-around individual event. Carey had an exceptionally strong showing at the qualifying event, placing ninth overall.

