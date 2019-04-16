Should College Athletes Be Paid?

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy from Connecticut is making a case for college athletes to get financial compensation. He says universities and coaches make billions, while students don’t. But some worry that reimbursing students will hurt their academics and overall well-being. Should college athletes get paid? Our guests:
- Chris Murphy, U.S. senator, D-Conn.
- Dan Brechlin, sports editor, Hartford Courant
- Mark Conrad, associate professor, law and ethics, and director, sports business concentration, Gabelli School of Business, Fordham University
- Elizabeth Wulf, assistant coach, Wesleyan University Women's Ice Hockey; former player, Women's Ice Hockey, Middlebury College
- Mary Jo Mason, Ph.D., director of student wellness services, Sacred Heart University
- Allen Sack, Ph.D., professor emeritus, University of New Haven College of Business; president, The Drake Group; former player, Notre Dame's 1966 National Championship Football Team