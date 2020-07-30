Shocking Energy Bills Spur Probes Into Connecticut Utility Rates

Some Eversource customers in Connecticut say their energy bills have more than doubled, as they’ve been running home air conditioning non-stop during quarantine.

Connecticut House leaders have asked a state energy committee to schedule a hearing to probe why utility customers are seeing higher electric bills than normal this month.

The lawmakers said residents are “at their financial limits” due to the pandemic.

Some lawmakers have also asked the Connecticut Public Utilities Regulatory Authority to review utility rates as families struggle to pay energy bills.

The power company Eversource increased some of its rates July 1st to meet a federal mandate and help pay for maintenance of the aging Millstone Nuclear Power Plant. Now PURA asks the company to go back to the rates offered in June, while it reviews the way customers took on new costs.

A spokesperson for Eversource told Hearst Connecticut Media they understand and appreciate lawmaker’s efforts to address high utility bills. Eversource and Avingrid will consider payment deferrals for customers.

Utility companies recommend that those with concerns about their bill should contact customer service to see what payment options might be available.

They also suggest raising the thermostat by a few degrees and unplugging some devices.