Shinnecock Nation Expected To Announce Long Island Casino Plans

The Shinnecock Indian Nation is expected to announce plans to build a casino on their territory in eastern Long Island.

The federally recognized tribe would partner with investor Jack Morris, who helped the Seminole Tribe of Florida establish the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino chain.

The tribe has tried to open casinos before, but all the projects failed to get off the ground.

The casino would join Jake’s 58 hotel and casino in Islandia as the second video slot and table gaming facility to be licensed by the state in Suffolk County.

New York regulators filed a stop-work order last month to prevent the tribe from building the second of two digital billboards for ad revenue on their territory along Sunrise Highway.