Shinnecock Nation Completes Billboard State Claims Is Not Allowed On Their Land

The Shinnecock Indian Nation has finished construction on a second digital billboard on Sunrise Highway in eastern Long Island. That’s despite a January stop-work order from New York transit regulators to halt the project.

The state Department of Transportation says the billboards are “unpermitted” and will fine the tribe $1,000 every day for each of the billboards, starting in March.

Last May, a state Supreme Court judge dismissed a state lawsuit to block the tribe from building and operating the first billboard.

The tribe says the state “lacks authority over [tribal] nation lands.”