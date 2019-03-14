Shinnecock Families Allege Mistreatment In Southampton Schools

The Shinnecock Indian Nation in eastern Long Island is considering sending their children to other school districts amid allegations of mistreatment.

Shinnecock parents allege the Southampton School District mistreats their children. The tribe has a reservation nearby.

The tribe, the school district and New York have a five-year contract that mandates all Shinnecock school-age children to enroll in the Southampton School District.

The tribe does not pay school taxes. The state funds the education of Shinnecock children, but the tribe argues they decide which district children attend with each contract renewal.

Their contract ends in June, and if approved, Shinnecock children might go to a different school district next school year.

Southampton School District could not be reached for comment.