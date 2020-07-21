Sheldon Silver, Former NYS Assembly Speaker, Sentenced To Prison

Former New York State Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver has been sentenced, more than two years after a federal jury convicted him on extortion and money laundering charges.

A federal judge sentenced Silver to six-and-a-half years in prison. Silver, once the most powerful Democrat in New York, was convicted of corruption in 2018. In court, Silver admitted to wrongdoing and said he solicited bribes as Assembly leader. He called his actions selfish and unethical. The 76-year old was also fined $1 million.