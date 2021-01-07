Shared Video Sparks Criticsm of Conn. Police Commissioner

Town leaders in Hamden, Connecticut, have called for the replacement of Police Commission Chairman Michael Iezzi after he shared a video in a group chat with local Republicans and Democrats that some members found offensive.

The video Iezzi shared in December features a former Louisiana State Senator speaking about issues so-called “patriots” should fight for in the wake of the November U.S. presidential election.

In the video, former State Senator Elbert Guillory called Democratic figures “cockroaches” and advised “patriots” to keep their guns loaded.

Iezzi has denied the video represents his own views and argues that he only forwarded the video to show the divisiveness in the country.

Iezzi told The New Haven Register he is "saddened that my intentions are being misconstrued and misrepresented.”