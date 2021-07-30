As Sexual Harassment Investigation Progresses, Cuomo's Special Counsel Resigns

A special counsel to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is resigning as Cuomo faces a sexual harassment investigation by the state attorney general.

Judith L. Mogul had served as special counsel to Cuomo since 2019. She handled a complaint from Charlotte Bennett, who accused Cuomo of sexual overtures.

This also comes after numerous sexual misconduct allegations made by current and former staffers.

Mogul’s lawyer said Mogul denies ever saying anything to Bennett about the governor “only grooming” Bennet for sex.