Settlement Reached In Connecticut Protest Interference Case

By 5 hours ago
  • Courtesy of Pixabay

The state of Connecticut has settled with a protester who sued after police ticketed him and took away his camera.

Michael Picard was recording police with his phone by the side of the highway in 2015. Police confiscated his camera. He was charged with reckless use of the highway and creating a public disturbance. Those charges were later dropped. 

The state settled with Picard for $50,000.

An attorney with the ACLU represented Picard. He said the agreement shows police have to answer to the Constitution.

An internal affairs investigation in 2017 said there was no evidence the officers conspired to concoct charges against Picard, but didn’t address the camera confiscation.

Tags: 
Connecticut
ACLU

Related Content

Trial Ordered For Connecticut Police Who Confiscated Protestor's Camera

By Sep 26, 2019
AP

Three Connecticut state police officers who ticketed a protester in West Hartford and took away his camera have been ordered to stand trial.