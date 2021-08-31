Sergio Ronchetti's Epic Soundtrack For 'Eldest Souls' Epic Bosses

Eldest Souls, the first release from Fallen Flag Studio, is a brutally difficult challenge, as the last in a long line of would-be heroes tries to conquer a seemingly never-ending stream of enemies in order to restore balance to the world. Composer Sergio Ronchetti's first-ever game score is up to the challenge, with an artful blend of strings and percussion that perfectly matches each boss. Sergio says he's pretty sure he got the job because he was able to beat one of the impossible bosses at an early demo of the game.

Kate's conversation with Sergio

Sergio's Main Theme for Eldest Souls is unique to the soundtrack; it's contemplative and encapsulates the loneliness and faint hope that the last warrior experiences on this epic journey. Sergio says he wanted to give it more exposure than just at the beginning of the game, so he created a stunning music video:

Because the game music and audio community has been so welcoming and supportive to him, Sergio is eager to do his part, and he's made himself available for one-on-one training and coaching.

Episode tracklist:

all tracks composed by Sergio Ronchetti

Eldest Souls: Hunk of Steel and Flesh; Scavenger Hound; Main Theme; Frigid Resiliance; Beast of the Everforest: Lunar Descending; Ov Fire and Water

