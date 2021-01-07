Senator Murphy: Secure Capitol For Biden Inauguration

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut said Joe Biden should still hold a public Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol after Pro-Trump extremist staged a violent insurrection on Wednesday.

Just as Congress resumed the count of electoral college votes after lawmakers were forced into lockdown, Murphy says it’s important for the country and the world to see one administration passing power to another on January 20.

“We can’t let these terrorists win," Murphy said of the insurrectionists. "American democracy rests on, not just the peaceful transition of power, but the public transition of power.”

Murphy said he has not spoken directly with the Biden administration about the inaugeration.

Murphy is the top Democrat on the Senate appropriations subcommittee that oversees the U.S. Capitol Police. He said officials need to ensure enough security to make the inauguration as safe as possible. He also called for new protocols to defend the U.S. Capitol, because National Guard troops took hours to be deployed during the insurrection.