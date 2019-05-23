Senate Reaches Deal On Disaster Aid Package As Trump Pivots To Support It

Senate negotiators reached a deal Thursday on a $19.1 billion disaster aid package that includes money for states impacted by flooding, recent hurricanes and tornadoes, as well as money for communities rebuilding after wildfires.

Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Richard Shelby, R-Ala., announced the deal after months of negotiations.

The bill also includes funding for Puerto Rico, which is still recovering from devastating hurricanes in 2017. The president had previously resisted sending additional money to Puerto Rico, a stance that derailed talks on disaster funding in April.

The deal does not include any funding for any border-related programs, something that the White House had sought. Shelby said he spoke with the president about the legislation, and that Trump was supportive of it.

"The president said OK," Shelby said. "I'm sure he wanted the border ... but we took that all out and we're going to try to push that separately."

Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy, the top Democrat on the Senate Appropriations Committee, told reporters that he and Shelby worked on the proposal late into the night and throughout the day on Thursday in order to include funding for recent disasters that have occurred since they first started negotiating several months ago.

Leahy said he could not explain why Trump decided to accept the agreement, including the controversial money for Puerto Rico, after several months of objections.

"I would have just simply passed this several weeks ago," Leahy said. "I just want it done."

The House of Representatives has already left for its Memorial Day recess, but one possible outcome is that the legislation could be passed by unanimous voice vote after the Senate itself votes on the package.

On Thursday afternoon, House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Nita Lowey urged its swift passage.

"If the Senate passes the legislation today, House Democrats support clearing it through the House as soon as possible," said committee spokesperson Evan Hollander. "Chairwoman Lowey is pleased that President Trump and Republicans have agreed to bipartisan, comprehensive disaster relief legislation that will meet urgent needs across the country."

