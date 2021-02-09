Second Long Island Man Arrested In Connection With Jan. 6 Capitol Siege.

Federal prosecutors say a second Long Island man has been arrested in connection to the U.S. Capitol breach on January 6.

Greg Rubenacker of Farmingdale was among a group of people that was allegedly smoking marijuana in the capitol rotunda. Rubenacker had recorded multiple videos of himself inside the building, and outside on capitol grounds that day.

The FBI was tipped off to Rubenacker’s actions by one of his former classmates, who saw the videos on social media.

He was arraigned on charges of entering a restricted building and committing disorderly or disruptive conduct that “impedes or disrupts the orderly conduct of government business.”