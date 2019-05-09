SCSU Residence Life Director Accused Of Sexual Assault

A school official at Southern Connecticut State University was put on administrative leave due to sexual assault charges.

34-year-old Mark Parrott, an assistant director of residence life at the university, was charged by SCSU police on misdemeanor charges of fourth-degree sexual assault and second-degree unlawful restraint.

The charges come after a complaint was made involving two incidents last month.

Court documents show that Parrott is accused of locking his arms around the alleged victim’s waist in an elevator and later pinning her to a wall.

The University said in a statement Parrott is placed “on administrative leave while a Title IX investigation continues.”