Schumer, Other Leaders Call For Trump's Immediate Removal As President

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York has added his voice to a growing chorus of calls for Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove President Trump from office.

Schumer called yesterday’s mob at the Capitol by pro-Trump rioters an “insurrection against the United States, incited by the president.”

He said Pence could immediately invoke the 25th, adding that Congress should impeach the president for a second time if Pence and the Cabinet “refuse to stand up.”

Other high profile legislators, including U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, called for Donald Trump’s removal for office, either by impeachment or invoking the 25th Amendment.

Blumenthal blamed Trump’s false and incendiary statements for inciting the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol by a mob of extremists.

“I believe that Donald Trump is unfit to serve one day longer in office. The plain fact is, he is unable to discharge the duties of his office. He is a danger to Americans and American democracy,” Blumenthal said.

Blumenthal said he thinks there’s a real possibility of Trump declaring martial law or using other extreme means to avoid ceding power.

He said his next priority is to ensure the peaceful transfer of power and there’s no violence or interference with President-Elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on January 20.

Connecticut Rep. Rosa DeLauro, New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, and a growing list of other congressional leaders have joined the call for impeachment.