Schumer: More Money Needed For Air Traffic Control

U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer of New York says President Trump’s 2020 budget needs to provide funds to modernize and upgrade Long Island’s air traffic control facilities.

Long Island’s Westbury Terminal Radar Approach Control Facility is known as a TRACON. It oversees some of the busiest and most complex airspace in the country.

Schumer says Long Island needs to be first in line for any new Federal Aviation Administration funds.

“There are a lot of things in the president’s budget I don’t like, but there’s some good things there and one of the best is a big increase of 8 billion dollars to upgrade our TRACONS.”

The facility on Long Island wants 80 million dollars in upgrades to protect cyber infrastructure and buy modern equipment.