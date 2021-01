Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York has added his voice to a growing chorus of calls for Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove President Trump from office.

Schumer called yesterday’s mob at the Capitol by pro-Trump rioters an “insurrection against the United States, incited by the president.”

He said Pence could immediately invoke the 25th, adding that Congress should impeach the president for a second time if Pence and the Cabinet “refuse to stand up.”