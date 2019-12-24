Schumer Calls For Investigation Over Sale Of Recalled Products

U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer of New York wants a federal investigation into how discount retail stores continued to sell 19 different products after they were recalled over safety concerns.

Consumer safety officials say the recalled products were sold at TJ Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods over the past five years, even though recalls had been issued.

The recalled products include an infant sleeper that’s been linked to fatalities, and electronic products that can cause fires.

Schumer says the products should be “in the garbage, not on a store shelf.”

TJX Companies admits in a statement that “in some instances, recalled products were not properly removed” from store shelves, and says that fixes are underway.