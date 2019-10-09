Schumer Bill Would Ban Flavored E-Cigarettes

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer unveiled bipartisan legislation to deal with a nationwide vaping related illness that has caused nearly two dozen deaths.

The bill would ban e-cigarette flavors like strawberry and mango that Schumer says are marketed to children.

Schumer says e-cigarette use among young people has doubled between 2017 and 2018.

“We’ve been making great progress in discouraging all people of all ages, particularly younger people, from smoking, and vaping has undone that.”

Schumer also called for federal agencies to launch a national strategy to spread awareness on the dangers of e-cigarette use.

He says the bill has bipartisan support and will be considered before the end of the year.

A New York court has temporarily delayed a statewide ban of flavored e-cigarettes in Schumer’s home state.