Sandy Hook - Remington Ruling...What Does It Mean?

The Connecticut Supreme Court decided Sandy Hook families could move forward with their lawsuit against Remington. This could mean the gun manufacturer will have to reveal its advertising strategy and open it up to more lawsuits. The families hope it will help stop gun violence. What is the impact of the Connecticut Supreme Court decision? Today’s guests:

David Altimari - Investigative Reporter for the Hartford Courant.

Timothy Lytton, Associate Dean for Research & Faculty Development, Georgia University School of Law

Michael Hammond, legislative counsel for Gun Owners of America

Rich Burgess, President of Connecticut Carry, LLC

Mark Barden - Founder of Sandy Hook Promise