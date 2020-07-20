Sandy Hook Foundation Seeks More Funding

A foundation set up to handle donations after the 2012 Newtown school shooting says it needs more funding.

The Newtown-Sandy Hook Community Foundation is responsible for more than $12 million in donations following the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School that killed 20 children and six educators.

In a letter sent to victims’ families and given anonymously to the Hartford Courant, the foundation said it’s raising funds for general operating expenses.

The foundation has clashed in the past with families and town officials over what should be done with the funds.

The foundation plans to keep giving out grants until 2025, when the last children who were at the school during the shooting graduate from high school.