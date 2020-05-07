Safety Measures Increased At New London Sub Base As Virus Spreads

Military personnel at the Navy Submarine Base in New London, Connecticut, have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The commanding officer, Captain Todd Moore, says they have implemented measures to keep the virus in check and operations at the sub base running smoothly.

“We have implemented a health screening questionnaire for those people as they show up to the workplace. We ask them a number of questions about their health and how they’re feeling and with a temperature screen as well. This enhanced health screening is meant to detect those cases”

The U.S. Department of Defense has told military bases to cancel leave and restrict movement of personnel to local travel only.

“Those actions certainly have an impact on, not only our sailors but civilian employees and their families. And I recognize that and ask for continued understanding and cooperation among those people and our wider audience in order to defeat COVID-19.”

Defense Department officials say they won’t release how many military personnel have been affected by COVID-19 in order to protect national security, but will provide information to local and state health departments.

Read the latest on WSHU’s coronavirus coverage here.

Do you have questions you’d like WSHU to answer in local coverage of the coronavirus? Let us know via this survey.