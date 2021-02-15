Sacred Heart University Remembers More Than 7,000 Lost To COVID

Sacred Heart University in Connecticut held a virtual COVID-19 memorial Monday morning to honor state residents who have died from coronavirus.

The service included a message from University President Dr. John Petillo, a prayer service, musical interludes, and the reading of names of the over 7,300 residents who have lost their lives this year due to the coronavirus.

The residents' names were read town by town.

“From Bridgeport, Connecticut: Carlos Chacon Rodrigues, Christopher Chila, Carmeita Clark, Leroy Cobb...”

Dr. John Petillo is university president. He says he wanted this to be a day of remembrance of the individual lives lost.

“Forget the number over 7,000, remember the person, who has a name and a history,” Petillo said.

The service included a prayer service, musical interludes with the student choir and candle lighting.

The service was expected to take around 5-hours to go through over 7,000 names.

Sacred Heart University is the licensee of WSHU Public Radio.