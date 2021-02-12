Sacred Heart University To Hold Memorial Service For Victims Of COVID-19

Sacred Heart University will host a memorial service this Monday to remember the Connecticut residents and members of the SHU community who died of COVID-19.

The event will happen virtually with a prayer service with the names being read and musical interludes throughout.

Robert Johnson is the Director of Multicultural Affairs at Sacred Heart University. He said that this event is important for the community to preserve the memories of those that lost their lives.

“We could always do more. We can always give more. Sacred Heart is an institution with the means to positively contribute to the local community and we always want to do that,” Johnson said.

Johnson said that there are about 6,000 names that will be read on Monday.

The event will begin at 9:30 a.m. and those who want to put in names to be remembered during this service can do so at www.sacredheart.edu/covidmemorial.