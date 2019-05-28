Sacred Heart University And Kleban Properties To Revitalize Fairfield Community Theater

Sacred Heart University will lease a long-shuttered movie theater in Fairfield, Connecticut, and turn it into a community theater.

The Sacred Heart University Community Theater will feature lectures, films and concerts that will be open to both residents and students.

Kleban Properties will renovate the theater to the University’s specifications, and then Sacred Heart will install the necessary equipment, under the 10-year lease.

The Community Theater was built in 1920, but has sat empty since 2011.

Sacred Heart University is the licensee of WSHU Public Radio.