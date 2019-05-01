Rockville Center Diocese Will Not Release Names Of Accused Priests

The Diocese of Rockville Center will not release the names of priests who were accused of abusing children.

Other dioceses have published such lists. The Archdiocese of New York released the names of 115 priests and five deacons on Friday. Connecticut’s three Catholic dioceses have also released lists.

Newsday reports that investigations are still ongoing, but none of the priests or deacons under investigation are currently active in the diocese.

A priest in Manorhaven stepped down after allegations of child abuse earlier this month.

Last year lawyers released a report naming 51 alleged child molesters who are associated with the Diocese of Rockville Center.