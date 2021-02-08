Rob Kane, Connecticut State Auditor And Former State Senator, Dies At 53

Connecticut State Auditor Rob Kane has died at 53. The Republican was also a former State Senator.

Kane represented the state’s 32nd district for eight years. He became one of Connecticut’s two state auditors in 2017.

Police found Kane dead at his home Friday night — after his family asked for a welfare check. Kane’s death was sudden and unexpected, and police said they’re waiting on an autopsy to determine the cause of death. But they said his death doesn’t appear to be suspicious.

Connecticut lawmakers of both parties praised Kane as a dedicated public servant in statements over the weekend.