Riverhead Seeks Authority In Determining Impact Of Sand Mine

The town of Riverhead says it wants to be the lead agency in determining the environmental impact of a sand mine.

The Southampton-based MA Mine LLC is asking New York State for a permit to continue its sand and gravel excavation and build an 8.5-acre lake, ninety feet below groundwater at its site in Calverton.

New York State’s Department of Environmental Conservation is giving Riverhead the option to review the environmental impact of the sand mine.

At a board meeting earlier this month, Riverhead officials said that potential contamination from the mining could affect the town’s water supply, require remediation and cause legal liability.

If Riverhead doesn’t take the lead position by January, the DEC will assume there are no objections and take the responsibility for approving or denying the permit.