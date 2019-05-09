Riverhead Principal Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Student

A lawsuit filed against Riverhead School District alleges its high school principal sexually assaulted an 18-year-old student.

The lawsuit says Riverhead High School Principal Charles Regan sent explicit text messages and photos to student Anastasia Stapon for more than four months. That led up to an alleged sexual assault in his office last week.

Stapon is seeking $10 million in damages.

Her parents contacted the Riverhead Police Department. No criminal charges have been filed yet.

The school district has reassigned Regan while an investigation is underway. Officials also removed Regan’s picture and name from the district’s website.