Rise In Fatal Police Pursuits In Connecticut Prompts Policy Review

The shooting of an 18-year-old Latino man by Wethersfield, Connecticut, police, as well as a rise in similar fatal pursuits, has urged state officials to consider new restrictions on how police engage in vehicle chases.

Anthony Jose Vega Cruz was shot and killed by Wethersfield police during a routine traffic stop.

Dash cam footage shows Vega Cruz driving away from an officer in pursuit. Another officer who stood in front of the 18-year-old’s car shot twice into the windshield. The community says police were unjustified in using such force.

The Department of Emergency Service and Public Protection wants to create a working group of police officials, community leaders and civil rights activists to review Connecticut’s 19-year-old rule on police pursuits.

Their goal is to draft recommendations to reduce deaths and injuries, and report back to lawmakers by October.