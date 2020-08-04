Rhode Island Added To Quarantine List

The tri-state travel advisory is changing again. Rhode Island has been added, but Delaware and Washington D.C. have been removed.

Travelers from Rhode Island will now be required to quarantine for 14 days when they arrive in Connecticut, New York or New Jersey.

That means 34 states plus Puerto Rico are now subject to the restrictions.

The travel advisory applies to any area with significant community spread of the coronavirus. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says the quarantine is meant to protect the region’s progress in the battle against COVID-19.