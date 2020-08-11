Rhode Island, 3 Other States Come Off Travel Quarantine List

Travelers from Hawaii, South Dakota and the Virgin Islands will have to quarantine for two weeks when they arrive in Connecticut, New York and New Jersey.

Four states have come off the list — they are Rhode Island, Ohio, New Mexico and Alaska.

The regional travel advisory applies to any area with a high infection rate of coronavirus.

The governors of Connecticut, New York and New Jersey had jointly announced the travel advisory in June — now about two-thirds of states are on the list. They say it’s necessary to protect the region’s progress in fighting the pandemic.